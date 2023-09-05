Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 3.8%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

