LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Down 5.7%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.55 and last traded at $120.58. Approximately 11,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 182,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

