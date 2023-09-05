Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 18,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 455,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Avantax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avantax

Avantax Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.