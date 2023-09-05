Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 2,023,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,762,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 259,287 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.