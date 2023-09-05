Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 163,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 391,344 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.76.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
