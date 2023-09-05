Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 163,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 391,344 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

