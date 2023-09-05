MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 285,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 618,775 shares.The stock last traded at $9.53 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

MRC Global Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MRC Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 510.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 984,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 146,815 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

