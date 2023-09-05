ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,626,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,263,746 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $60.96.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $996.56.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.