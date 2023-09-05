Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 68,773 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $57.94.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4,531.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

