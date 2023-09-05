Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 167,294 put options on the company. This is an increase of 68% compared to the typical volume of 99,459 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XLE stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 11,007,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,420,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,363,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,043.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,691 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

