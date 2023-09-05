Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 5,208 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 963,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

