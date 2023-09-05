Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 5,208 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
SPR traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 963,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $38.55.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
