Rent the Runway Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,243% compared to the average volume of 351 call options.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,533. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

In other news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $67,172.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,552 shares of company stock worth $559,876 in the last ninety days. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 453,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

