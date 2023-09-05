BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $703.30. 100,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,648. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $705.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.