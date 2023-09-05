AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,692,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,873,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.