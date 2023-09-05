Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 180.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

DRCTW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRCTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.