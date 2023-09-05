Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 180.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Direct Digital Stock Performance
DRCTW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
Direct Digital Profile
