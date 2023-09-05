5,417 Shares in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Plutonian Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,987,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,366. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

