5,221 Shares in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MURFU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,070,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

MURFU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

