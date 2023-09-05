Clear Street LLC Raises Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Free Report) by 3,059.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

NASDAQ ITAQU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

