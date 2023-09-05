Clear Street LLC Grows Holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Free Report) by 2,810.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

ARTEU stock remained flat at $10.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

