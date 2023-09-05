Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 5,912 APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $123,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APXIU stock remained flat at $10.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

