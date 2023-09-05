Clear Street LLC Purchases 70,439 Shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACR)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,439 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMACR. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition by 65.6% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 164,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,239 shares during the period. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Hainan Manaslu Acquisition alerts:

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Trading Up 68.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMACR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 541,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,810. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.