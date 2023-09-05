Clear Street LLC Buys 191,359 Shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,359 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Guardforce AI Price Performance

Shares of GFAIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 2,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,900. Guardforce AI Co., Limited has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

guardforce ai (hong kong) co., ltd. is a service provider dedicated to offering the best robotic ai solutions and services for global clients based on their unique business demands for artificial intelligence. currently, partnered with the chinese university of hong kong, we have established our research center in hong kong to develop intelligent robots and have built our manufacture in shenzhen, china.

