Clear Street LLC Acquires New Holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

ATMCR remained flat at $0.13 on Tuesday. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

