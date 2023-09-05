Clear Street LLC Acquires 7,761 Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Free Report) by 5,105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance
LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile
