Clear Street LLC Buys 3,919 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,054.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

KAIIU traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Kismet Acquisition Two Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

