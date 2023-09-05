Clear Street LLC Grows Stake in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVR)

Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVR – Free Report) by 388.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,990 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Feutune Light Acquisition alerts:

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Down 12.4 %

FLFVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,366. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLFVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.