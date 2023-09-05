CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of MSCI worth $42,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.55. 102,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,005. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.26.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

