Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 374,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,449. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

