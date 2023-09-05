SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Free Report) by 1,582.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of SK Growth Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,617. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

