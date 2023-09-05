Clear Street LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Aetherium Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Aetherium Acquisition Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.