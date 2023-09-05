Clear Street LLC Acquires 8,588 Shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Free Report) by 1,313.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SILVERspac by 1,349.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

SLVRU stock remained flat at $10.45 on Tuesday. SILVERspac Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

