Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 10,474 PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.19% of PepperLime Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 693.2% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $266,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 341,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 62,608 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PEPL remained flat at $10.72 on Tuesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.