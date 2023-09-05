Clear Street LLC Increases Stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Free Report) by 1,985.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Chenghe Acquisition were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEAU remained flat at $11.02 on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Chenghe Acquisition Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

