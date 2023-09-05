Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,850,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,014,000 after purchasing an additional 247,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,330,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
