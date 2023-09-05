Franklin Resources Inc. Has $293.72 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,825,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.72% of Suncor Energy worth $293,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

SU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

