O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 56,783 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Mueller Industries worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE MLI traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. 142,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,459. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

