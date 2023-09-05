CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $46.39 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 3,068,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,494,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

