Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 57,659 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 1,534,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.