Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Trading Down 2.0 %

ACM traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 112,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,774. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.