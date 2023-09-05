Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 96 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

CB stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $201.52. 284,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,162. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.