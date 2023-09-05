Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 867 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 993,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.