O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.44 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 167.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 226.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 526,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 232,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 443.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.48. 293,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,703. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.73. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.