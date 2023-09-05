O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

