Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,155. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.