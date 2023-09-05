Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 2022895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of analysts have commented on PARA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Paramount Global by 940.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 98,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89,343 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,799,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,338,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,119,000 after buying an additional 1,046,184 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

