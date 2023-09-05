FantasyGold (FGC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.21

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $147.62 million and $58.21 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.49186755 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $33.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

