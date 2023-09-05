Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 312.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 70,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $160.46. The company had a trading volume of 661,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

