NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $44.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

