Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,250 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 401,787 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,771,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 784,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 258,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

