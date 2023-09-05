AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,560.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,925. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,489.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,509.57.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

