Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $158.03. 168,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

